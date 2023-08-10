X to auction off old Twitter items

X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Elon Musk is holding his version of a garage sale.

Now that Twitter is X, the company is auctioning off remnants of its old brand via Heritage Global Partners.

Specialty items for sale include a reconstructed barn and a large bird cage welded with a Twitter logo.

Two paintings depict Ellen Degeneres’ 2014 Oscar selfie and former president Barack Obama celebrating his reelection.

X is auctioning off old Twitter items.
X is auctioning off old Twitter items.

Even mundane office equipment and refrigerators will be on the auction block.

The 584 items open at $25 each, and bidding is set for next month in San Francisco.

Twitter auctioned similar memorabilia in January as part of Musk’s remake of the company.

