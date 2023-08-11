2 seriously injured in crash NW of Wichita

Sedgwick County dispatchers said two people suffered serious injuries in a crash at 77th N and...
Sedgwick County dispatchers said two people suffered serious injuries in a crash at 77th N and 151st W. on Friday.(Sedgwick County Fire Fighters Local 2612)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fire Department responded to a crash northwest of Wichita on Friday.

The call came in as an accident with patients pinned at 77th N and 151st W., near K-96.

Dispatchers said two people suffered serious injuries in the crash while one person was in good condition.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while first responders worked the accident.

