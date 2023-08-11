2 seriously injured in crash NW of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fire Department responded to a crash northwest of Wichita on Friday.

The call came in as an accident with patients pinned at 77th N and 151st W., near K-96.

Dispatchers said two people suffered serious injuries in the crash while one person was in good condition.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while first responders worked the accident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com