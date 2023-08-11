3 killed, 3 injured in rental house fire in Outer Banks

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom, WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WWBT/WITN/Gray News) – A teenager and two adults were killed in a fire Friday morning on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Two other people who were in the rental home at the time were flown to the hospital, and another person was treated locally, a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

Crews with the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a home fully engulfed in flames on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail just before 2:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the 75-year-old building to catch fire. Officials said it was required to have smoke detectors but not sprinklers.

The fire department said two other nearby homes were damaged, but no one inside them was hurt.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

Copyright 2023 WWBT & WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
Mugshots of Audrey French and Gavin Shaffer, arrested in connection with a package-theft...
Update: 2 arrested after package thieves caught on camera in Maize
FactFinder 12 Investigates
Wichita man out almost $7k for order that never showed turns to FactFinder 12
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district solidifies new rules for student cell phone use

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden, has been appointed as special...
EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall asks a question during the Hodes & Nauser v....
Kansas court’s reversal of a kidnapping conviction prompts a call for a new legal rule