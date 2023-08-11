Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

