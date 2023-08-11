Fire breaks out at Gates Bar-B-Q on State Line Friday

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Leawood Firefighters responded to the call of a fire breakout at Gates Bar-B-Q at 103rd and State Line Road early Friday.

The call came in just after midnight from a worker inside the restaurant who said the flames broke out in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported but the building did sustain some fire and smoke damage which is expected to keep it closed for inspection and repairs.

