Firefighters rescue family pets from a house fire near Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Great Bend firefighters were able to save several family pets from a house fire last weekend.

The fire department said around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a fire in the 10 block of SE 20 Road. They arrived at the home to find smoke and flames coming from the two-car attached garage.

“Initial crews made an aggressive interior fire attack and were met with high heat, heavy fire and smoke conditions,” said the fire department. “While searching the residence to make sure the occupants all got out of the residence, crews were able to safely remove several family pets from inside the residence.”

The fire department said no fire hydrants were available so mutual aid was requested from the Ellinwood Fire Department and Albert Fire Department for water tankers.

The home suffered considerable smoke, heat, and water damage throughout the residence. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. The cause is listed as undetermined.

