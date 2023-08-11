Oprah, part-time Maui resident, visits wildfire evacuees at War Memorial Gymnasium

Oprah appears to be talking to some evacuees at the shelter.
Oprah appears to be talking to some evacuees at the shelter.(Talk Story Nui)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, visited evacuees Thursday at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Maui.

Thousands have congregated at the gym after the island’s devastating wildfires.

The shelter is also being used as a donation drop-off location for victims.

Images posted on social media showed Oprah chatting with volunteers and residents.

The group Kakoo-Haleakala says she offered to buy supplies for the shelter, including cots, blankets and toiletries.

The former talk show host and media mogul is one of Maui’s biggest private landholders, owning more than a thousand acres in Kula and Hana.

It’s currently unclear if any of her land was damaged from the wildfires.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
Mugshots of Audrey French and Gavin Shaffer, arrested in connection with a package-theft...
Update: 2 arrested after package thieves caught on camera in Maize
FactFinder 12 Investigates
Wichita man out almost $7k for order that never showed turns to FactFinder 12
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district solidifies new rules for student cell phone use

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mulvane under boil water advisory
Kansas high school football ref
KSHSAA officials director, Kansas sports official address ref shortage
The referee shortage is felt across Kansas and the U.S.
KSHSAA officials director addresses referee shortage
Aaron Rohr loves playing pool and saved up for his dream table. He ended up with a headache...
Wichita man out almost $7k for order that never showed turns to FactFinder 12