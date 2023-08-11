Target adds Starbucks orders to curbside pickup

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.
There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s curbside pickup will soon include orders from Starbucks.

Just show the Target app and place your order for pickup. You will get a prompt in the app to order something from Starbucks.

Once you park in the Target drive-up parking area, indicate you’ve arrived in the Target app and a team member will deliver your order along with your Starbucks.

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.

Target said the drive-up service that includes Starbucks orders will be available at all locations by October.

The retailer said you can now also make returns from your car.

Just start your return in the Target app from “order details” and select “drive-up return.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Audrey French and Gavin Shaffer, arrested in connection with a package-theft...
Update: 2 arrested after package thieves caught on camera in Maize
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Wichita couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
FactFinder 12 Investigates
Wichita man out almost $7k for order that never showed turns to FactFinder 12
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
Wichita school hallways will again be full of students after Labor Day.
Wichita school district solidifies new rules for student cell phone use

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray and The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’
Presidential Candidates descend on Iowa State Fair
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden, has been appointed as special...
EXPLAINER: The origins of special counsels, their powers and what to expect in the Hunter Biden probe