Weather Alert for heat and humidity today

By Jake Dunne
Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We saw a few storms over northern parts of the state last night, but skies are quiet once again. Today’s weather worry is heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s may feel as hot as 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Scattered storms are possible to likely this evening across south-central Kansas, mainly between 5 pm and 11 pm. Some of the storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The weekend will be almost as hot as today with highs in the lower 90s on Saturday, and middle 90s on Sunday. A few storms on Saturday night will be replaced by scattered to numerous storms on Sunday evening. Some of the storms may be severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A cold front will send our temperatures into the 80s on Monday, but warmer weather quickly comes back to Kansas during the middle of next week as highs return to the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms; otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 94. Mostly sunny; evening storms likely.

Mon: Low: Low: 65. High: 86. Sunny and cooler.

Tue: Low: 62. High: 91. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 68. High: 98. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 91. Mostly sunny and breezy.

