Wichita man out almost $7k for order that never showed turns to FactFinder 12

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Aaron Rohr loves playing pool and saved up for his dream table.

”It was $6,700 when I added everything in,” says Rohr.

And he paid it all up front to Billiard Gallery in downtown Wichita, a retailer that specializes in custom tables. He paid for the table on July 27, 2022.

“He said, ‘Work with me on the delivery.’ He said that right off the bat, that they are behind because of COVID,” Roar recalled from when he made the purchase.

Even on the receipt Billiard Gallery estimates delivery of October or November but notes other factors can delay it. Rohr said he knew he had a bigger problem when in March the table still hadn’t been delivered. He received pushback when he followed up on his order.

“He got upset at first and he said my money is tied up in ordering it with the manufacturer,” Roar summarized.

With no table and no money, Rohr got Billiard Gallery Owner Steve Cross to agree to a refund in March. It was even signed and noted on the receipt, but that refund never came.

That’s when Rohr called FactFinder 12 and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

We talked to Cross, but he wouldn’t go on camera. He blamed the manufacturer in Oregon, but a spokesperson there had a different story. He told 12 News that there were delays due to COVID, but not anymore and not in the last year. He said most tables can be delivered in two to three months.

”I basically just want my money back. It’s my money. I put a large sum of it out there for something I’ve wanted,” Rohr said.

After our calls and an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office, Rohr got his wish.

Last week, Cross agreed to refund Rohr’s money. Rohr said he received the check this week.

Jason Roach, Assistant District Attorney with the Consumer Protection Division, didn’t talk about this case specifically, but said there are ways to protect yourself.

He said a red flag is when someone wants 100% of the payment before an order is received to the store. He advises to ask if you can put money down until it’s delivered.

He also said to make sure to read the contract carefully and spell out exactly what’s expected.

”S0 if you have a contract in writing which gives you a delivery date and explains what happens if the supplier fails to deliver, that’s something you can enforce in court. And if those promises turn out to be false, those are something our office can investigate and bring to court on your behalf if required,” said Roach.

