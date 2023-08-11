Wichita senior living center working to mitigate impacts from isolation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The experience of being isolated and alone is common, especially over the last few years. The U.S. Surgeon General warns isolation can be harmful to our health and can become more prevalent as people age.

At Brookdale Tallgrass, an assisted living facility in northeast Wichita, a group of four senior residents spend hours together, growing friendships.

“We play cards most every day. It just doesn’t seem right if we haven’t,” said Brookdale resident Freda Hall.

Hall, Rosemary Patton, Ruth Weber and Marilyn Davis came together after moving into the facility.

“I think of us like a family here,” Patton said. “I get mad, I go to them.”

Like sisters, they help each other out as they try new experiences.

“They’ll walk me through it and I’ll say, ‘This actually isn’t so bad,’” Weber said.

The group has grown close.

“WE all four are very good friends,” Davis said.

Brookdale Tallgrass knows the importance of these friendships for the happiness and health of its residents.

“They come in scared. They don’t know anybody in here,” said Brookdale Tallgrass Resident Program Coordinator Yaritza Gallardo.

Gallardo works to organize events for those living at Brookdale to keep them social and active.

“I feel like the residents we have here now are very good at encouraging them to come out and talking to them, introducing themselves to them,” she said of times when new residents arrive.

Gallardo said they se many instances where people moving in are doing so after living alone.

The U.S. Surgeon General reports isolation increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia and premature death. That’s why Brookdale Tallgrass likes to see meaningful relationships.

“Very seldom can I say, ‘Gosh, I was bored today.’ In fact, I don’t think I’ve said it,” Hall said.

For the group of four friends at Brookdale Tallgrass, the friendships mean people they can lean on are always checking in.

“I just hope we always stay this way and stay together,” Patton said.

