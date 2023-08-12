Scattered storms are likely this weekend... And some will be strong to severe

You’ll need to stay up to date on the forecast
Today/Tonight's severe weather outlook
Today/Tonight's severe weather outlook(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa Says This Weekend Will Be Toasty With Highs In The Lower 90s Today, And Middle 90s On Sunday.

A Few Storms This Evening And Night Will Be Replaced By Scattered To Widespread Storms On Sunday Evening. Some Of The Storms May Be Severe, Producing Large Hail And Damaging Wind Gusts.

A Cold Front Sunday Evening Will Send Our Temperatures Into The 80s On Monday, But Warmer Weather Quickly Comes Back To Kansas During The Middle Of Next Week As Highs Return To The Mid 90s.

Next Week, Temperatures Will Start Off On A Cool Note With Highs In The 80s. We Will Quickly Warmup Mid-week Ahead Of A Cold Front Wednesday Night. A Stray Storm Or Two Is Possible For Eastern Ks, Most Areas Will Be Dry.

Late Week Into Next Weekend Looks Toast As The Heat Dome Builds Back Into Ks.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy; Evening - Night Storms. Wind: Se 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Storms Likely, Some With Heavy Rain. Wind: Se 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy; Evening Storms. Win: Se/se 5-15. High: 89.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 64 Mostly Sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 59 Sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly Sunny & Breezy; Overnight Storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 65 Sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 73. Mostly Sunny And Hot.

