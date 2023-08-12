Scattered storms tonight, again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storms are likely across the state tonight and again Sunday.

Scattered storms will continue to move through Kansas this evening and tonight. The highest chance for storms will be across southern and central Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and isolated hail.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it into the upper 80s.

More scattered storms will develop over northern Kansas during the evening with activity moving south into southern Kansas during the late evening and overnight hours. Some storms could be severe again with threats of strong winds and hail.

Behind a cold front, it will be much cooler Monday with lower humidity and a gusty north wind. Highs will only reach the lower 80s.

The cooler weather will not last long as highs will return to the 90s late in the week ahead and into next weekend. Rain chances will be low through most of the week too.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 71

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S/N 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 63

Mon: High: 82 Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 58 Sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 62 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 73 Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.