Wichita marks 65th anniversary of Dockum Sit-in

Sixty-five years ago, members of the NAACP Youth Chapter held sit-ins at the Dockum Drugstore in downtown Wichita, the first of the Civil Rights Movement.
By KWCH Staff and Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On its 65th anniversary, Wichita unveiled renderings for the home of a new memorial for the Dockum Sit-in. The sit-in, led by the NAACP Youth Council at that time, was a pivotal moment in the fight for equal rights in the country.

On Friday, Mayor Brandon Whipple joined community members to speak out about the importance of remembering a historical moment in Wichita’s history.

“It was the first successful student-led sit-in in the nation, and it’s important because history matters,” said NAACP Kansas President Kenya Cox. “It’s important because we need to set the record straight that it wasn’t Greensboro, it wasn’t some of the other places that we’ve heard about. It took place right here in Wichita, Kansas.”

The historic lunch counter sculpture once located in Chester I. Lewis Park will soon have a new home at Finlay Ross Park, located in downtown Wichita, on Douglas, across from Century II. The sculpture was moved due to the development of the new Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Taking that statue that now doesn’t quite fit that new park and putting it here allows us to continue that legacy of honoring our history,” said Dr. Robert Weems, a business history professor at Wichita State University.

Cox said it’s about sharing a piece of the city’s history locally and beyond.

“We have throughout the years tried to document and make sure that history is being preserved and that we’re promoting and that we’re sharing that broadly not only for Wichitans but for the nation,” said Cox.

The City of Wichita will partner with the NCAAP in Finlay Ross Park’s renovations. The sculpture and a new mural will be located on Douglas near Century II for people to remember and preserve African American history in Wichita.

