Wichita Woman Survives Maui Wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

“Honestly, at that moment I thought I was going to die.” said Alena Kou.

What started as a normal family vacation in Lahaina ended with Alena Kou running for her life.

“Tuesday morning, we got woken up at five a.m. with strong winds,” said Kou, “we kind of went outside trees were knocked, nothing, you know just typical Kansas stuff.”

After seeing smoke outside, the manager of the Airbnb the family was staying in told them to evacuate.

“That morning since the electricity went off it seems like none of our phones were working, we had no alert, no sirens going off,” said Kou, “if that man had not come and knocked on our door, we’d probably be in that apartment burned.”

Kou and her family drove down Front Street to try and escape but got stopped.

“So, we tried to turn around, tried to find any other escape and everywhere you go there’s just a fire starting,” said Kou.

Surrounded by flames, with nowhere to go, they jumped off of Front Street down to the shoreline.

“Eventually you just here all the cars behind you start exploding like boom boom,” said Kou, “so we went a little down closer to the ocean right near the shore.”

But that was not any safer.

“You can feel the waves coming at you to the point where the waves and winds were so strong my body was getting pushed up, getting scraped.” said Kou” At that point that’s when we all thought it was done, that something is going to explode on us, or we’re going to get washed away.”

After hours in the ocean, they were found by fire fighters.

“You see it in movies and hear it on the news and I thought how are the firefighters going to find us down here,” said Kou, “like there’s no way they’re going to find us down here so when we heard him, we were all just thanking God.”

Kou and her family made it to an evacuation shelter before getting to the airport and flying home. Chairwoman Shanda Vangas with the Maui United Way Board of Directors said there are still many people on Maui that need help.

“For folks that are far away like in Kansas and on the mainland, the best way to help is to donate to the handful of funds that have been set up so that way we have the resources locally to purchase what’s needed at any given time.” said Vangas.

If you would like to donate to the Maui United Way, you can do so here.

