Hit-and-run kills Pedestrian on Kansas Highway

Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Saturday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Johnson County on I-35, north of Santa Fe. KHP reported an unknown vehicle did not stop after striking a pedestrian.

The victim, identified as 27-year old Maxwell Michael Pozek, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office, said KHP. No further details were provided.

