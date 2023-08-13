Local Doctors Have New Ways to Fight Respiratory Illness Season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local doctors say they now have new ways to fight one common disease just in time for the fall.

“Really exciting as a pediatrician this year, we now have new tools in our toolkit for fighting against RSV also known as respiratory syncytial virus,” said Dr. Amy Seery.

RSV can spread through coughing and sneezing. In some cases, RSV can lead to hospitalization or even death. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne says the disease is more severe in vulnerable populations.

“So, infants are most at risk for severe RSV and then people over 75,” said Byrne, “people with weakened immune systems with underlying conditions like asthma or COPD.”

Families have two new options to protect themselves from RSV.

“If a woman is pregnant, she could get potentially a vaccine in her third trimester to pass her antibodies on to her child,” said Dr. Seery, “recently it was just also approved that there is an injectable medication that can provide antibodies to a child and that will protect them for about five months.”

For those over 60 years old there’s also a new vaccine.

“CDC has not come out and said that everybody 60 and older should have this new RSV vaccine,” said Byrne, “instead they’re saying please talk with your medical provider to see if it’s necessary for you.”

Byrne says they are still waiting to learn more about treatment availability.

“We have not heard if the majority of family docs or pediatricians will carry that,” said Byrne, “and the best thing to do will be to contact their primary medical provider to see if they have it.”

