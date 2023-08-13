One dead after head-on collision north of Colwich

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person has died after a Friday head-on collision near Colwich.

The crash happened Friday around 1 p.m. at W. 77th St. N. and N. 151st St. W. just north of Colwich. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition where one of the victims later died. The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t confirm the condition of the other victim.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

