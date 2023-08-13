Severe storm risk this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will remain possible over south central and eastern Kansas this evening with a threat of severe weather.

The strongest storms could produce large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The threat of severe weather will continue through midnight before storms begin to weaken later in the night.

Dry weather is expected on Monday. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 80s. North winds will be gusty, and the humidity will be lower.

A stretch of dry weather is likely for the entire week ahead as temperatures gradually get hotter through the week.

Highs will return to the 90s late in the week with 100-degree temperatures expected next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 64

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 58

Tue: High: 84 Sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 61 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 67 Sunny and hotter.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny and very hot.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny and very hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.