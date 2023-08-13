Severe storm risk this evening

Storms over south central and eastern Kansas could produce hail and strong winds
Severe weather outlook this evening.
Severe weather outlook this evening.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will remain possible over south central and eastern Kansas this evening with a threat of severe weather.

The strongest storms could produce large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The threat of severe weather will continue through midnight before storms begin to weaken later in the night.

Dry weather is expected on Monday. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 80s. North winds will be gusty, and the humidity will be lower.

A stretch of dry weather is likely for the entire week ahead as temperatures gradually get hotter through the week.

Highs will return to the 90s late in the week with 100-degree temperatures expected next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 64

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 58

Tue: High: 84 Sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 61 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 67 Sunny and hotter.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny and very hot.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny and very hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions in his newspaper office...
Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and cellphones
Sedgwick County dispatchers said two people suffered serious injuries in a crash at 77th N and...
2 seriously injured in crash NW of Wichita
Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion...
Legal experts talk next steps after Marion County newspaper seizure
Late day severe storms possible
Severe storm threat later today
Severe weather outlook Sunday.
Scattered storms tonight, again Sunday

Latest News

Late day severe storms possible
Severe storm threat later today
Severe weather outlook Sunday.
Scattered storms tonight, again Sunday
Today/Tonight's severe weather outlook
Scattered storms are likely this weekend... And some will be strong to severe
Dangerous heat for parts of the state today.
Weather Alert for heat and humidity today