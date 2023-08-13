Severe storm threat later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front and upper level disturbance is moving into NW-Kansas this morning and will continue pushing southeast across the state throughout the day into the overnight hours. This front will trigger scattered showers and storms, some strong to severe through the late day into the evening hours across Kansas.

The greatest potential for severe storms remains across central and eastern Kansas through midnight. Storms are expected to develop after 3pm along the I-70 corridor and strengthen through sunset as they move into deeper moisture (the fuel) and higher instability (the spark) across central and southeast Kansas. Storms will be efficient rain makers and could produce localized flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall last night. Storms will move out of Kansas or diminish in overall intensity after 2am Monday morning.

A strong high pressure will move into Nebraska and Kansas on Monday creating gusty northerly winds, while pushing relatively drier air into the region. After another humid day today, less humidity and “cooler” temperatures are on the way for the start of the work/school week. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 today, with upper 70s and low 80s on Monday.

Highs in the 80s will continue into Tuesday with 80s and low 90s returning to the forecast on Wednesday. Summer heat is not over yet, as the heat builds back into the central Plains towards the end of the week into next weekend. Expect highs to reach the upper 90s to near 100 by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy with isolated late day storms. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 89

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms during the evening, diminishing after midnight. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-20; gusty. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 58

Tue: High: 84 Sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 62 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 73 Sunny.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 74 Sunny.

