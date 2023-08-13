Truck hits pedestrian on Kansas highway

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man running across the interstate was struck by a truck Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Peterbilt truck and Wabash trailer were traveling eastbound on I-70 in the middle lane when a pedestrian was running northbound across the interstate and was hit.

The victim, 40-year old Lucas Heckman, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The report by KHP stated that the incident resulted in a fatality, however, did not indicate that Heckman had died in their report. It was unclear whether or not Heckman survived.

