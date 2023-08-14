Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News has obtained a letter sent to the Marion County Police Department by the attorney representing the Marion County Record. In the letter, Attorney Bernard Rhodes states that Chief Gideon Cody “personally authorized” what Rhodes called “illegal searches” on Friday

Rhodes states that the police seized “computers, cell phones and other items” that identify confidential sources and information provided by those confidential sources, and that “This information is protected by both federal and state law.”

You can read the full letter below.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com