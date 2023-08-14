Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’

The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion, Kan., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. Law enforcement officers raided the newspaper office and seized computers and employee cell phones in what Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer believes is an attempt to intimidate the newspaper as it examines local issues, including the police chief's background. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News has obtained a letter sent to the Marion County Police Department by the attorney representing the Marion County Record. In the letter, Attorney Bernard Rhodes states that Chief Gideon Cody “personally authorized” what Rhodes called “illegal searches” on Friday

Rhodes states that the police seized “computers, cell phones and other items” that identify confidential sources and information provided by those confidential sources, and that “This information is protected by both federal and state law.”

You can read the full letter below.

