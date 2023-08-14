Breezy and cooler conditions today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Sunday night storms have come to a stop, and behind a cold front, today will be noticeably cooler than the weekend. In fact, afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s are ten degrees below normal.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to tumble into the 50s by Tuesday morning. In addition to being the coolest night in Wichita in two months, if the temperature falls to 55 degrees, we will tie the record low from 1994.

Underneath sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer than today. However, highs in the middle to upper 80s respectively keep us below normal for middle August.

Looking ahead… the heat dome that dominated our weather in late July and early August is coming back to Kansas. Expect highs in the 90s and triple digits this weekend, and possibly longer, with little to no rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny Wind: N 5-10. High: 84.

Wed: Low: 61. High: 90. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 98. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 102. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

