How USD 259 is working to fill -- and prevent -- teacher vacancies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom -- but what about teachers?

Laine Alter, a 12 News anchor, took a look at staff vacancies within Wichita Public Schools and how the district is working to hire -- and retain -- more teachers.

North High art teacher Kelsey Benton has the room, the supplies and soon the students to get this school year off to a good start. But there is one thing she says is missing.

“A full team would be amazing,” she said.

As of mid-August, USD 259 has about 100 open teaching positions, roughly the same number as the start of last school year. Benton said when positions aren’t filled, she and other staff are filling in for one another.

It’s no secret that hiring teachers has been tough since the pandemic, but Wichita Public Schools said it actually fares better than other districts.

“That’s something no other district is doing. When you walk into our classrooms (on) day one, you have a mentor teacher,” said Sean Hudspeth, the district’s chief human resources officer. “You have somebody who is going to guide you through not only classroom things and challenges but just getting the lay of the land around the building.”

Although vacancies are hard on her and other staff, Benton said the team at North High is fortunate to be able to lean on each other for support and advice.

“If I didn’t have the ... whole school, really -- especially the art teacher team, there’s no way I would have been able to keep it up,” she said.

Benton and district representatives are both hoping that as kids head back to school, more teachers will start heading back to the classroom, too.

