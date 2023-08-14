Man allegedly pulls gun on officer after attempted shoplifting in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man allegedly pulled a gun on a loss prevention officer after attempting to shoplift from Home Depot at Kellogg and Dugan Monday morning.

The suspect attempted to flee after the shoplifting incident and was followed by the officer. The suspect fled after allegedly pointing the gun at the officer.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting and for pointing the gun at the Home Depot employee.

There was also an active shooter call at the Wendy’s nearby, and officers were in the area when that call came in because of the incident at Home Depot. An employee in the freezer at Wendy’s reported hearing loud sounds they believed were gunshots. Officers responded and found no shooter and no injuries, but located a man who had vandalized the restaurant. He is also a suspect in other vandalisms in the area.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com