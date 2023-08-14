Near record lows Tuesday, then warming

By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet week of weather will continue across the Plains with near record low temperatures early Tuesday followed by some warmer weather thereafter.

Expect a clear sky Tuesday with morning temperatures down in the 50s, and then warming into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Much of the state will have light winds.

It will get a bit hotter Wednesday when much of the state will be near 90 with a sunny sky. A breeze out of the south will also start to bring higher humidity back to the region.

Chances for storms are nowhere to be found in the next 7-10 days. At this time, we may not see any rain until the end of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny Wind: N 5-10. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Wed: High: 90 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 67 Sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 72 Sunny.

