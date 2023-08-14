Robotic food delivery starts at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State Dining is going high tech with the rollout of robotic food delivery on campus, thanks to a partnership with Starship Technologies .

Starting Monday, Starship’s fleet of autonomous, on-demand robots are available to deliver food from the following campus restaurants:

RSC Starbucks

Panda Express

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

Tu Taco

Market at Groundhouse

Cargill Cafe

Black & Gold Grill: A Delivery Ghost Kitchen

The service works in conjunction with the student meal plan and Shocker dollars, as well as via credit card.

Users can download the Starship Deliveries app on their mobile device and get food delivered for a $2.49 fee quickly to any campus location. Users then choose from a range of their favorite food or drink items, then drop a pin where they want their delivery sent. They can then watch as the robot makes its journey to them, via an interactive map.

Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert, and can then meet and unlock it through the app. The delivery usually takes just a matter of minutes, depending on the menu items ordered and the distance the robot must travel. Each robot can carry the equivalent of about three shopping bags of goods. Wichita State University does not pay for the robots. Starship maintains ownership of the robots.

