Video playlist: Some Wichita students go back to school Monday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the first day of school for sixth- and ninth-graders in Wichita Public Schools. Those first-year middle school and high school students are attending for a half day on Monday to get acclimated to new surroundings, teachers and classes.

Max Dutton was at Hadley Middle School where sixth-graders walked the red carpet, a tradition upheld by principal Ron Stubbs.

Dutton also spoke with USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman about the district’s new cell phone policy.

