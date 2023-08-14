WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - One week after a Fairway police officer was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, he will be laid to rest.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

His funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa. There will be no graveside service, however, there will be a short ceremony outside of the church when the service is concluded.

On Saturday, the Fairway community honored Oswald with a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil. Then on Sunday, hundreds gathered for a visitation at Westside Family Church.

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

You can leave a donation for the family here.

We were humbled to participate in the Parade of Blue to honor fallen City of Fairway Kansas Police Dept Officer Jonah...

Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Monday, August 14, 2023

