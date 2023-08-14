Week of Aug. 14: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on human resources and talent acquisition.

MONDAY: SOC Analyst I | Novacoast | Wichita | $16-$20 | Qualifications • 1 to 3 years of experience in a technical support role •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be willing to work any of the 3 shifts | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12633153 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Novacoast has no additional postings KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Journeyman Electrician | Phillips Southern Electric Co., Inc. | Wichita | $22 - $32 | Qualifications: •Journeyman Electrical Certificate •Minimum 5 years experience preferred •Knowledge of mathematics and basic calculations | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12632457 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off. | Phillips Southern Electric Co., Inc. has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Customer Relationship Manager | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $75,000 - $80,000 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field preferred •At least 3 years of experience in customer service role as well as previous supervisory/management experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12613850 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, 401K. | Integra Technologies has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Aerospace Inspector | Center Industries Corporation - CIC | $17 - $20 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Basic shop math and ability to read measuring instruments •Visual acuity of 20/30 at 20 Foot Minimum – corrected or uncorrected for at least one eye | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12604015 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Tuition Reimbursement. | Center Industries Corporation - CIC has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Hydraulics Assembly 1st shift | The Bradbury Co., Inc. | Moundridge | $20 - $24 | Qualifications: •Analyze and install air and hydraulic components based on work plans and blueprints •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Supply own hand tools | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12620360 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Holidays, Roth & 401K + Employer Match, Safety Shoe Allowance of $150 per year, Tuition Reimbursement, Reduced Fee Child Care at Cradle to Crayons in Moundridge. | The Bradbury Co., Inc. has 16 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

