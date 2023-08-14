Yuma County hailstone confirmed as Colorado’s longest

Colorado's longest hailstone on record.
Colorado's longest hailstone on record.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hailstone that fell during storms in Kirk, Colo., last week was confirmed Monday by the National Weather Service in Goodland to be Colorado’s longest.

The hailstone measured 4.56 inches in length. It was found by a storm chaser, Dan Fitts, on Tuesday afternoon in rural Yuma County, part of a storm that produced a strong tornado.

The official volume of the hailstone won’t be available until at least Wednesday.

In 2019, the Colorado state climatologist measured a hailstone 4.83 inches in diameter at its widest point. That stone, the largest in Colorado on record, weighed 8.5 ounces.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person has died after a Friday head-on...
One dead after head-on crash north of Colwich
Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion...
Legal experts talk next steps after Marion County newspaper seizure
Late day severe storms possible
Severe storm threat later today
Timeline breakdown: Marion police raid newspaper office, owner’s home
Timeline breakdown: Marion police raid newspaper office, owner’s home
Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions in his newspaper office...
Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and cellphones

Latest News

Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
Wichita State robot food delivery.
Robotic food delivery starts at Wichita State
Hiring teachers has been tough since the pandemic, but USD 259 said it fares better than other...
How USD 259 is working to fill -- and prevent -- teacher vacancies
Hiring teachers has been tough since the pandemic, but USD 259 said it fares better than other...
USD 259 aiming to curb teacher shortage