Yuma County hailstone confirmed as Colorado’s longest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hailstone that fell during storms in Kirk, Colo., last week was confirmed Monday by the National Weather Service in Goodland to be Colorado’s longest.

The hailstone measured 4.56 inches in length. It was found by a storm chaser, Dan Fitts, on Tuesday afternoon in rural Yuma County, part of a storm that produced a strong tornado.

The official volume of the hailstone won’t be available until at least Wednesday.

In 2019, the Colorado state climatologist measured a hailstone 4.83 inches in diameter at its widest point. That stone, the largest in Colorado on record, weighed 8.5 ounces.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com