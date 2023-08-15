17-year-old missing from Cowley County

The Cowley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on its Facebook page Tuesday of missing 17-year-old Meredith Elanore Hughes.

Her family told the sheriff’s office she was last seen on August 9, 2023. Friends and family have been contacted and no one has reported hearing from Meredith.

Meredith is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 7 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 221-5444.

