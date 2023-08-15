City comes to aid of former Emporia family who lost everything in Maui fire

The Rodriguez Family.
The Rodriguez Family.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia community is coming together to support a family who may no longer live in the area, but still has a place in Kansas to call home.

KVOE reports that while Edgar Rodriguez and his family may no longer live in the city, the community has rallied to help support them as their new home was reduced to rubble.

The Rodriguez family had moved to Hawaii and lost everything as a result of the ongoing Maui wildfires.

During their time in Emporia, Edgar worked at Mulready’s Pub, and now the owners have decided to take care of one of their own.

Meg Worthing, Mulready’s owner, told KVOE that no matter where the Rodriguezs live, they are Emporians and the city always takes care of its own. She said that while the family tries to rebuild their lives, they are also doing what they can to help others affected by the fires.

Worthing said the pub will continue to collect donations for the Rodriguez Family and will donate a minimum of 10% of all sales proceeds to the family. A GoFundMe has also been set up for donations.

To access the GoFundMe, click HERE. Mulready’s Pub is located at 717 Commercial St. in Emporia.

