Community concerned as contract negotiations come to halt between insurer, Salina hospital

Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas
Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Contract negotiations have come to a halt in Salina between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and the Salina Regional Health Center. Now, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is getting involved, asking both parties to keep working to get a deal worked out.

“They’re sort of at an impasse. Neither side is kind of willing to give anything at this point of time, and that is a grave concern to us in the community,” said Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler.

Both sides have more work to do and each released a statement regarding the situation.

“Salina Regional Health Center has never left the negotiating table. We look forward to welcoming Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas back, and hope we can work together to reach a fair deal,” the hospital said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield explained its concern.

“Salina Regional Health Center says they made ‘considerable concessions’ to our May 5 offer. The fact is they asked for nearly 20% more on top of the nearly 9% rate increase we offered. That is almost a 30% increase in one year. Any additional increases SRHC has asked for... will come from higher premiums, co-insurance and deductibles for members,” the company said.

From a community perspective as a business owner in downtown Salina, True Betty Boutique Owner Valerie Linenberger said if both sides don’t come to terms she’s worried about the consequences.

“In our community, 95% are Blue Cross Blue Shield subscribers,” Linenberger said. “They receive patients from all over north central Kansas, all over western Kansas and it will greatly impact a lot of patients and their ability to receive care andreceive timely care.”

Salina Regional Health Center has until Sept. 3 to choose to either continue with Blue Cross Blue Shield or leave their network. With that deadline for the hospital and the insurer to come to terms, people are questioning where they’ll be able to go for healthcare if an agreement isn’t reached.

“Kind of depending on what service they need,” Duxler said. “It may be Hays, it may be as far as Wichita, it may be specialty services that they can only access in Kansas City. But it does become a matter of having some sort of voice in this saying, ‘you guys have to get this figured out because of the dire consequences.’”

In an update Tuesday on its website, Blue Cross Blue Shield said senior leaders from both sides met last week to continue discussions.

