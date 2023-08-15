Countdown to Kickoff: Andale enters ‘23 with nation’s longest win streak

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - When it comes to KSHSAA football history, the Andale Indians are flirting with rare air.

Their 51-game win streak is the longest on the nation, all surrounding four-straight state championships won by an outgoing senior class that never tasted defeat.

“That’s really neat what we’ve done in that past, but it’s our chance to go show what we can do,” said head coach Dylan Schmidt. “I want kids to enjoy it and play like their hair’s on fire with no regrets. I’m sure there’s pressure on them, there’s pressure on me, but that’s a good thing - they’ve earned it.”

Andale has become the overwhelming favorite year-in and year-out in 3A under Schmidt, who has lost just two games in his tenure.

Behind a powerful run game and downfield passing game, Andale averaged better than 50 points per game while allowing less than touchdown per night.

This year’s seniors are taking it on themselves to continue the traditions laid in recent years.

“It’s awesome to look up to those guys, but it’s our year this year. We have to get it done for us,” senior Cody Engelbrecht said. “It’s always awesome being a kid and seeing your brothers play and wanting that to be you. Now that it’s here, it’s a dream.”

While Andale graduated multiple all-state seniors who never lost a game in their career, there is still plenty of talent returning to the Indians sideline. Led by quarterback Owen Eck and fellow seniors Karson Butts and Gage Prosser, they don’t plan to take a step back, despite fielding a team smaller in size from any of Schmidt’s teams before.

“We’ll have a good gameplan. Those guys will be tough. They’ll play bigger than they are. We’re in good shape,” Schmidt said. “Nobody’s gonna feel sorry for us - I’ll guarantee you that.”

