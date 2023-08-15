Experts discuss balancing healthy meals with busy student schedules

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As your kids head back to the classroom, you may be faced with the challenge of providing nutritious meals for your children. It can be difficult to do while you’re managing their hectic schedule.

We spoke with experts to help provide a balance between the two.

The age-old question is: What’s for lunch?

For busy parents, back-to-school meal prep can be a headache. But with the right direction, preparing meals ahead of time can save you both time and money.

Shannon Stiles, a busy mom of three, said meal prepping has been a life saver.

“It saves us money and it saves us time,” Stiles said.

While pre-planning can help parents save time and money, there’s also a benefit to children, according to organizational expert Rachel Murphy.

“The worst expense is when the kids throw their lunch away, right?” Murphy said. “This gives them some say that they’re enjoying what they’re eating.”

To help families get started with meal prepping, Murphy has three important tips. First, buy in bulk; buy things that can be stored long-term, like grains and canned goods. Second, don’t buy name-brand items -- this can save you a few dollars, which adds up quickly.

And third, buy seasonal fruits and vegetables, which are often more affordable and packed with flavor.

“Right now we’re in garden season,” Murphy said. “So you can actually save a lot of money by using the extra vegetables you’re growing. This gets them eaten instead of thrown away.”

Murphy suggests creating your own “lunchable.” Prep takes about 30 minutes, with fresher ingredients that your kid will actually eat.

The best part? The store Lunchable costs $2.39 on sale at the grocery store. But doing it yourself will only set you back about 70 cents.

For more free organizational tips and worksheets to get you and your kids back-to-school ready, check out Murphy’s “Simplify My Life” website.

