Great-granddaughter, boyfriend sentenced in connection with abuse of 84-year-old Derby woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 15, provided an update in a case out of Derby in which a judge handed down sentencing to a man and a woman convicted in connection with financial abuse and physical neglect of an 84-year-old woman.

The district attorney’s office said 20-year-old Tiffany Williams-McCune and 23-year-old Jacoby Reeves each entered “no contest” pleas in the case in which one faced a year in prison and the other probation with the possibility of a year in jail if the terms of probation aren’t met.

Charges against Williams-McCune included two felony counts of mistreatment of an elder person, one count of financial exploitation and one count of neglecting the physical needs of Leslie Jeffries, her great grandmother. Last November, the DA’s office said, a Sedgwick County judge sentenced Williams-McCune to 12 months in prison.

On July 28, the same judge sentenced Reeves to 12 months’ probation with an underlying sentence of 12 months in jail.

“A joint investigation by the Derby Police Department and the Kansas Department of Children and Families y the Derby Police Department and the Kansas Department of Children and Families revealed that the defendants were in a dating relationship and helped care for [Jeffries] in her home. The investigation showed that Williams-McCune and Reeves made unauthorized financial transactions totaling over $20,000 on the victim’s accounts while living with her,” the Sedgwick County DA’s Office explained.

Further, the investigation revealed that in December of 2021, Williams-McCune and Reeves ignored a medical emergency involving Jeffries and failed to get her help when she suffered a brain hemorrhage, the DA’s office said.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Derby police found Jeffries unresponsive and “lying awkwardly on a couch in the basement of the home,” while Williams-McCune and Reeves slept upstairs, the DA’s office said. Officers went to the home to check on the 84-year-old woman after family members notified the Derby PD with concerns about her welfare.

“Ms. Jeffries had been showing symptoms of cognitive and physical impairment the previous day, but neither Williams-McCune nor Reeves sought medical care for her,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office reported an autopsy showing that Jeffries “had a variety of medical issues with a history of falling, which may have caused the subdural hematoma that led to her death.”

