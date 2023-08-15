Liberal man dead, suspect arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Liberal police announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

On Sunday, police responded to a home on S. Roosevelt and found a man covered in blood on the floor. The 59-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was found at the scene and arrested without incident. Officers are seeking charges of first-degree murder and criminal threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

