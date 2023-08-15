More wind; more heat for midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Increasing wind, heat, and humidity on the way as we head through the middle of the week. Although it will be getting hotter, the dangerous heat still looks to be on hold until the end of the week and into the weekend.

A clear sky will continue overnight and early Wednesday with low temperatures down around 60. Highs will be up near 90 for central and eastern Kansas, but across the west, we should expect highs in the mid to upper 90s. Gusty south winds return nearly statewide.

Look for a cold front to move through Wednesday night, but the impacts with it should be minimal. The wind will turn back to the northeast, but temperatures will only cool down about 5-10 degrees at the most, leaving us with a rather warm Thursday afternoon. There’s no chance of developing storms when the front comes through.

Much hotter weather is still arriving by the weekend. Most, if not all of Kansas will see highs above 100 for Saturday and Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 66.

Thu: High: 91 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 65 Sunny.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 73 Sunny.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 73 Sunny.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 72 Sunny.

