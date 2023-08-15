Slow warming trend on the way

The heat dome returns later this week.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in two months, we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s. However, underneath sunny skies highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, which is warmer than Monday, but still below normal.

The warm-up continues Wednesday and Thursday. Near normal highs in the lower 90s tomorrow will climb into the lower/middle 90s on Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead… the heat dome that dominated our weather in late July and early August is coming back to Kansas. Expect highs in the 90s and triple digits this weekend, and possibly longer, with little to no rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 84.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 93. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 96. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 72. High: 103. Sunny and very hot.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 101. Sunny and very hot.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 99. Sunny and hot.

