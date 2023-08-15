Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said it has seen a recent surge in thefts involving valuable tools, equipment, and materials from job sites. WPD is asking the community to take proactive steps to prevent further thefts by doing the following:

Secure Tools and Equipment: Implement stringent inventory management practices and consider installing GPS tracking devices on high-value items. Take pictures of the serial number of all your handheld tools, equipment, etc. This will aid in tracking and recovery in case of theft.

Enhance Site Perimeter: Employ robust fencing and access control mechanisms to prevent unauthorized entry. Consider utilizing motion-sensor lighting to deter potential intruders.

Surveillance Systems: add surveillance cameras, to monitor site activities around the clock. Visible security measures often act as a deterrent. Consider the option of hiring a security company to do regular patrols around your job site.

Employee Awareness: Educate your team about security protocols and the importance of reporting any unusual incidents. Vigilance can play a pivotal role in preventing theft.

Wichita police said adopting these measures can significantly reduce the incidence of burglaries at construction sites across the city

If you want to learn more about how you can improve the security of your job site, contact Detective Wannow at 316-268-4313.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com