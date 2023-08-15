Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said it has seen a recent surge in thefts involving valuable tools, equipment, and materials from job sites. WPD is asking the community to take proactive steps to prevent further thefts by doing the following:

  • Secure Tools and Equipment: Implement stringent inventory management practices and consider installing GPS tracking devices on high-value items. Take pictures of the serial number of all your handheld tools, equipment, etc. This will aid in tracking and recovery in case of theft.
  • Enhance Site Perimeter: Employ robust fencing and access control mechanisms to prevent unauthorized entry. Consider utilizing motion-sensor lighting to deter potential intruders.
  • Surveillance Systems: add surveillance cameras, to monitor site activities around the clock. Visible security measures often act as a deterrent. Consider the option of hiring a security company to do regular patrols around your job site.
  • Employee Awareness: Educate your team about security protocols and the importance of reporting any unusual incidents. Vigilance can play a pivotal role in preventing theft.

Wichita police said adopting these measures can significantly reduce the incidence of burglaries at construction sites across the city

If you want to learn more about how you can improve the security of your job site, contact Detective Wannow at 316-268-4313.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
Timeline breakdown: Marion police raid newspaper office, owner’s home
Timeline breakdown: Marion police raid newspaper office, owner’s home
Police presence at Wendy's in NW Wichita.
Man allegedly pulls gun on officer after attempted shoplifting in NW Wichita
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person has died after a Friday head-on...
One dead after head-on crash north of Colwich
The last printed issue of the Marion County Record sits in a display in its office, Sunday,...
Raided Marion County newspaper claims raid contributed to death of editor and promises lawsuit

Latest News

Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion...
Marion County record staff returns to work after raid
Great-granddaughter, boyfriend sentenced in connection with abuse of 84-year-old Derby woman
Stabbing
Liberal man dead, suspect arrested for murder
The age-old question is: What’s for lunch?
Experts discuss balancing healthy meals with busy student schedules