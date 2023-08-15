Wichita welcomes 6th, 9th graders back to school

6th graders at Hadley Middle School were welcomed back with red carpet treatment.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was back to school for sixth and nine graders in the Wichita School District on Monday. Staff at Hadley Middle School got to do something they haven’t been able to do over the last couple of years - the annual red carpet.

“It’s a transition for our sixth graders coming into middle school. It’s a new environment hopefully it helps to settle some of their anxiety and get them excited about being here,” said Hadley Middle School Principal Ronald Stubbs.

Student Success Advocate Melissa Jensen-Memas said this year’s theme was fitting.

“We’ve always kind of done red carpet and I was thinking Hollywood and I’m looking for ideas and I’m thinking through things,” she said. “And then, I’m like Hollywood, ‘oh my goodness how fitting, Hadleywood!’ So. it was just kind of a natural fit.”

Even students of the past were excited about the first day of school.

“I think Ron has brought his own enthusiasm and his own dedication to the position and I think the teachers feel better working for him,” said Steve Cox, Hadley Middle School, Class of 1960.

Stubbs said everybody has first-day jitters - even him.

“Everybody’s nervous about the first day of school this is my 26th year in education, and I still get butterflies about coming to school for the first day so I just get excited to let their guard down a little bit and have some fun,” said Stubbs.

Be sure to follow along with our Back-to-School coverage here: https://www.kwch.com/news/education/back-to-school/

