$5,000 reward offered for missing Rawlins Co. cattle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Livestock Association is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about 17 cattle stolen from Rawlins County last month.

A member of KLA reported 17 250- to 300-pound calves stolen 10 miles northeast of Atwood. The calves are carrying fresh brands with a “V” arrow high on the right hip. They were stolen between July 12 and July 24.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves. The reward only applies to KLA members.

Anyone with information on the stolen livestock can contact Jeff Vap at 785-626-5110.

