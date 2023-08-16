Cheney police officer arrested, accused of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney police officer was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of rape.

Cheney Police Chief Ken Winter confirmed Grant Cook’s arrest to 12 News. He said the incident was said to have occurred while the 26-year-old officer was off duty.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency in the case.

The sheriff’s office said the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office once the investigation is complete.

