Dangerous heat is expected in the near future

Highs will reach triple digits this weekend
Wichita Temperature Trend
Wichita Temperature Trend(KWCH)
By Haylen Wilhite
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says we’re starting the morning off feeling like late September with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s but expect to see temperatures climb into seasonable lower 90s this afternoon with sunny skies. Dewpoints remain on the drier side so we will continue to enjoy relatively decent weather.

As we head into Thursday there will be some slight changes in the air. A weak cold front will pass through the area, unfortunately temperatures won’t budge much and will remain in the lower 90s, but there will be a noticeable wind change.

A long-lasting heat wave is looking to take effect as we enter the weekend with highs soaring into the lower 100s. Dewpoints will be higher during this time so expect the temperatures to feel even hotter. This heat will persist well into next week with hardly a drop of rain in the forecast for the next 7 or more days.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. wind: S 10-25; gusty. high: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Wind: S 10-20 . low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S/NE 5-15. high: 92.

Fri: low: 65. high: 94. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: low: 71. high: 102. Sunny and very hot.

Sun: low: 73. high: 102. Sunny and very hot.

Mon: low: 73. high: 100. Sunny and very hot.

Tue: low: 73. High: 99. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

