Drought, subpar wheat harvest push Kansas to open water conservation grants

FILE
FILE(Xenophon Smith/Burst)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing drought is set to severely impact Kansas’ wheat harvest in 2023 and has pushed the state to make more funds for water conservation efforts available.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that an additional $1 million has been sent to Conservation Districts across the Sunflower State to aid practices in erosion reducement, water conservation promotion and drought mitigation. The total will be added to the $3.5 million distributed yearly for similar efforts.

Gov. Kelly noted that the additional funds come as the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects the wheat harvest to be 122 million bushels short of the state’s 330 million bushel average.

“The drought we have experienced has absolutely starved our wheat harvest at a time when Kansas farmers – and the world – cannot afford it,” Kelly said. “My administration will continue to make the necessary investments to protect the water resources that fuel our agriculture industry – the bedrock of our state’s economy.”

Kelly indicated that the funds have been provided by the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation through an appropriation from the State Water Plan Fund. The program has been administered by Conservation Districts statewide.

“The state continues to seek funding for conservation efforts that can maximize water resources and help make agricultural practices for farmers and ranchers more efficient and sustainable,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said.

The Governor has encouraged landowners and producers with natural resource concerns on their property to visit their local Conservation District office to talk about the possibility of financial aid. Additional funds are available to those interested in eligible water resource practices like irrigation water management, nutrient management, planting cover crops, livestock water supplies, cross fencing and abandoned well-plugging.

For more information about applications, contact your local Conservation District Office HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
Child dead after being hit by school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’
The Cowley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old...
17-year-old missing from Cowley County
Staff at the Marion County Record returned to work on Tuesday prepared to print. It comes days...
Marion County Record staff returns to work, but publication is delayed

Latest News

Salina Regional Health Care and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas have until Sept. 3 to reach a...
Some concerned impasse between Salina hospital, insurer could impact patient care
First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Marion Co. Record attorney says seized items will be returned; paper published for first time since raid
$5,000 reward offered for missing Rawlins Co. cattle
FILE
Report ranks Kansas as one of most impacted states by natural disasters