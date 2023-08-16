Drought, subpar wheat harvest push Kansas to open water conservation grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing drought is set to severely impact Kansas’ wheat harvest in 2023 and has pushed the state to make more funds for water conservation efforts available.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that an additional $1 million has been sent to Conservation Districts across the Sunflower State to aid practices in erosion reducement, water conservation promotion and drought mitigation. The total will be added to the $3.5 million distributed yearly for similar efforts.

Gov. Kelly noted that the additional funds come as the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects the wheat harvest to be 122 million bushels short of the state’s 330 million bushel average.

“The drought we have experienced has absolutely starved our wheat harvest at a time when Kansas farmers – and the world – cannot afford it,” Kelly said. “My administration will continue to make the necessary investments to protect the water resources that fuel our agriculture industry – the bedrock of our state’s economy.”

Kelly indicated that the funds have been provided by the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation through an appropriation from the State Water Plan Fund. The program has been administered by Conservation Districts statewide.

“The state continues to seek funding for conservation efforts that can maximize water resources and help make agricultural practices for farmers and ranchers more efficient and sustainable,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said.

The Governor has encouraged landowners and producers with natural resource concerns on their property to visit their local Conservation District office to talk about the possibility of financial aid. Additional funds are available to those interested in eligible water resource practices like irrigation water management, nutrient management, planting cover crops, livestock water supplies, cross fencing and abandoned well-plugging.

For more information about applications, contact your local Conservation District Office HERE.

