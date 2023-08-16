Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’
The Cowley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old...
17-year-old missing from Cowley County
Staff at the Marion County Record returned to work on Tuesday prepared to print. It comes days...
Marion County Record staff returns to work after raid
Great-granddaughter, boyfriend sentenced in connection with abuse of 84-year-old Derby woman

Latest News

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
Recently discovered fossils could be 100,000 years old
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
Vice President Mike Pence also said that indicted former President Donald Trump and his allies...
'I had no right to overturn the election,' Pence says
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants