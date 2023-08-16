Federal mediator brought in after district’s negotiations with teachers hit impasse

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers gathered at the Andover Administrative Center Tuesday night to fight what they say is better pay. The teachers said they aren’t paid enough compared to other teachers in the district, and this is leaving many in the district feeling frustrated.

“I’ve been a teacher at Andover Public Schools for 26 years,” said Sally Renoux, a teacher at Andover Middle School. “We are here to support our team while they negotiate to get a fair contract.”

Going into Tuesday’s meeting, the teachers’ union and USD 385 were at an impasse. A federal mediator was brought in to assist with contract negotiations.

The teachers said district leadership failed to properly budget for their raises, comparing their increase to other school districts in Butler County. According to those present Tuesday night, Augusta’s base increase is over $3,700 while Circle got $2,000, and Rose Hill - $1,700

“I think it’s very unfair. The students, the teachers and families in USD 385 have to bare the burden of the lack of transparency and prioritization in this district’s budget,” said Stacey Hart-Townsley, a science teacher for Andover eCademy.

As one of the larger school districts in Kansas and what some call a sought-after place for young people to get a good education, the teachers, the backbone of any school, said to sustain Andover’s reputation, their pay must go up.

“Our teachers have dedicated their lives to this district, and our excellent reputation cannot be sustainable without a highly competitive salary schedule,” said Laura Travis, a 4th grade for Andover eCademy.

12 News learned that the mediator was able to broker a deal raising the base increase that the district was offering from $300 to $500, among other target items. The teachers will vote on the new deal on Aug. 30.

