Former Burns police chief arrested for child sex crimes

El Dorado police arrested former Burns, Kan. Police Chief Joel Womochil on Tuesday for sexual...
El Dorado police arrested former Burns, Kan. Police Chief Joel Womochil on Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a child.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The former police chief of Burns, Kan., has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a child.

El Dorado police arrested Joel Womochil on Tuesday after receiving a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

The mayor of Burns said that Womochil resigned on August 6.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion,...
Attorney for Marion County Record says chief personally authorized ‘illegal searches’
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
Child dead after being hit by school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police warning people to ‘secure tools and equipment’
The Cowley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old...
17-year-old missing from Cowley County
Staff at the Marion County Record returned to work on Tuesday prepared to print. It comes days...
Marion County Record staff returns to work, but publication is delayed

Latest News

Twenty-six-year-old Cheney Police Officer Grant Cook was arrested on Tuesday, August 15, 2023,...
Cheney police officer arrested, accused of rape
According to the report conducted by the CSSP, the state met four of the commitments in the...
Report shows Kansas failing to meet commitments in foster system settlement
Salina Regional Health Care and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas have until Sept. 3 to reach a...
Some concerned impasse between Salina hospital, insurer could impact patient care
FILE
Drought, subpar wheat harvest push Kansas to open water conservation grants