Former Burns police chief arrested for child sex crimes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The former police chief of Burns, Kan., has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a child.
El Dorado police arrested Joel Womochil on Tuesday after receiving a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
The mayor of Burns said that Womochil resigned on August 6.
