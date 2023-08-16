Former Burns police chief arrested for child sex crimes

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The former police chief of Burns, Kan., has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a child.

El Dorado police arrested Joel Womochil on Tuesday after receiving a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

The mayor of Burns said that Womochil resigned on August 6.

