Grants allow Plainville Memorial Library to expand

The library has plans to make it easier for visitors to use its reliable Wi-Fi and other resources after receiving about $60,000 in grants.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - With many western Kansas communities struggling to get adequate internet service, the library in Plainville has support in its effort to keep its visitors connected. Plainville Memorial Library has plans to make it easier for visitors to use its reliable Wi-Fi and other resources, expanding after receiving about $60,000 in grants.

“We’re wanting to turn the front of our library into a usable space,” said Plainville Memorial Library Director Cheryl Hageman.

That “usable space” will include benches, an awning and a solar charging station.

“We want it to be a place where they feel comfortable and just making this area usable will help provide that,” Hageman said.

She said the changes should continue helping the community.

“We have a lot of people that utilize our free Wi-Fi, Nex-Tech, and they come all hours of the day and night,” Hageman said. “There were cars parked out in front of the library and this was about 4, 5 o’clock in the morning.”

She said she doesn’t mind if people use the library’s Wi-Fi from their car, but she wants renovations to provide a spot for people to utilize the resource, even when the main part of the library is closed.

“I think it’s great because if kids need help with any questions with their schoolwork or help, they can always come here and be able to get on Wi-Fi without having to worry about having it at home,” Hageman said.

Plainville resident Amber Ganoung discussed the benefit of having free Wi-Fi available around the clock.

“I think it’s pretty awesome [the library is] providing free Wi-Fi for everyone in town,” she said. “They can come up and maybe pay their water bill last minute or check and make sure their kids’ lunch balance is good.”

Hageman said construction is underway and expected to be completed by the middle of September.

